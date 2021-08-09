Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLIN. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

LON:CLIN opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 649.15. The firm has a market cap of £831.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.