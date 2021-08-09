Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTG. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £488.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.95. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289.50 ($3.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

