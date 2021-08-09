Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Thursday. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £831.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 649.15.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

