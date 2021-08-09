Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1683 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 104.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.
Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.68. 991,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,057. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.21. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.