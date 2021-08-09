Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1683 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 104.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.68. 991,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,057. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.21. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

