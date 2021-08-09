Penn Virginia Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PVAC. Truist Securities raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Truist raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

PVAC stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $594.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.