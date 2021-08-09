PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Cut to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.96. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $509.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

