Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.81

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $13.41 million and $183,176.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 16,567,672 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

