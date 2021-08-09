PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 83,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.74. 75,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,811. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

