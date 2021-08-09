Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $100.65 on Thursday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

