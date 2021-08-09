Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Head to Head Review

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Performance Shipping and Grindrod Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.50 $5.19 million $1.05 4.36 Grindrod Shipping $279.22 million 0.81 -$38.79 million ($1.15) -10.23

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -22.35% -8.02% -4.95% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Performance Shipping and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.17%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

