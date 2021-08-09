Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,511,000 after buying an additional 451,814 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,047,000 after buying an additional 389,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,398,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.39. 25,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,972. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

