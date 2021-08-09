Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,739 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $6,843,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 252,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.55. 30,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,217. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.