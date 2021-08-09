Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500,168 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,475,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,287,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,379,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,187,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,429. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

