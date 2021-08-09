Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,912 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after buying an additional 772,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after buying an additional 90,396 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.57. 12,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $101.75.

