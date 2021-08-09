Peter Kucak Purchases 227,000 Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Stock

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) insider Peter Kucak bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$12,485.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,403,835 shares in the company, valued at C$1,672,210.93.

Peter Kucak also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 3rd, Peter Kucak sold 732,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$40,260.00.

Shares of CVE:ILC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.06. 126,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$10.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. International Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.35.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

