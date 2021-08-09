Peter Kucak Purchases 227,000 Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Stock

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) insider Peter Kucak bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$12,485.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,403,835 shares in the company, valued at C$1,672,210.93.

Peter Kucak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Peter Kucak sold 732,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$40,260.00.

Shares of CVE:ILC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.06. 126,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$10.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. International Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.35.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

