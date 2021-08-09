PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGTI stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

