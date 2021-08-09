PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.