Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PECO. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $29.59 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.