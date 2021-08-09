Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Reaches $9.67 on Top Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.67 or 0.00021126 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.90 or 0.00825653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00105788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039891 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,600,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,677 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.