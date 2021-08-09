Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Gap Up to $21.28

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $22.01. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 1,166 shares trading hands.

PPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -163.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

