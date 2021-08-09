PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on September 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of PDI opened at $28.98 on Monday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
