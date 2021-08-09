PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE PMF opened at $15.13 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.