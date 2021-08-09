Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Raised to C$0.55

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

