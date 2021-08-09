Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Antares Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.96.

ATRS opened at $4.10 on Monday. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $692.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.