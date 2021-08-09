Piper Sandler Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $146.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XLRN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN opened at $124.57 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.33.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,111,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,815,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after acquiring an additional 237,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,365,000 after acquiring an additional 90,260 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.