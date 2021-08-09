Piper Sandler Raises NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $30.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. Analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

