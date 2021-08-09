Piper Sandler Trims IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $158.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.21.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $359,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $144,463,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $107,047,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

