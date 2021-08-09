Pirl (PIRL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Pirl has a market cap of $77,096.16 and $29.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,557.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.12 or 0.06829037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.90 or 0.01281678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00349989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00129542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.87 or 0.00587975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.00343994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.96 or 0.00283072 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.