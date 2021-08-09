Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 616 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,312,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

