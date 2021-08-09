Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.
Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $90.34.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
