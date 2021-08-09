Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.31.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

