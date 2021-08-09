PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 866 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of News by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of News by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.73. 62,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.86 and a beta of 1.60. News Co. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

