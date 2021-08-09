PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,681. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

