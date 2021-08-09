PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. 107,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

