pNetwork (PNT) Price Reaches $0.92 on Major Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 30% against the dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and $12.36 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.13 or 0.00824118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00104085 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00040221 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,820,853 coins and its circulating supply is 31,495,909 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

