Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Polaris by 195.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Polaris by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $131.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.75. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

