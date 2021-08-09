Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POSH. Raymond James decreased their price target on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Poshmark alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,648 shares of company stock worth $3,456,522 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 778,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,290. Poshmark has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Poshmark’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.