PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0163

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $385.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,343.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.51 or 0.06768102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $550.11 or 0.01269206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00338579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00131502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.49 or 0.00591755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.00334362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.59 or 0.00282828 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,521,258 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

