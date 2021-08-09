Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires 3,229 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 3.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 195,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.