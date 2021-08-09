Prairiewood Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,855 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. HP makes up approximately 1.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in HP by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in HP by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,408 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.