Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 159,703 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $878,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $494,386.69.

Shares of PGEN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 650,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

