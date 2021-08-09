Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$141.00 at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$136.00 to C$141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.57.

PBH traded up C$0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting C$131.31. 33,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,671. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$93.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 58.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.72.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

