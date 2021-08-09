Presima Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Presima Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,979 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,706,000 after purchasing an additional 388,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after purchasing an additional 286,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,798,000 after purchasing an additional 436,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,397,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,279,000 after purchasing an additional 864,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,611. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.