Presima Inc. Invests $4.24 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Presima Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 0.6% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,721 shares of company stock worth $3,038,796. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.90. 14,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.11. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several research firms have commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.