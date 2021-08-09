Presima Inc. Sells 17,700 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Presima Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,229,000 after buying an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.52. 48,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.41.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

