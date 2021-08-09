Presima Inc. Sells 49,800 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Presima Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 51.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,054. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

