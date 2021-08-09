Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $529,000 Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Ranpak by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ranpak by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACK. Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

PACK stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.63 and a beta of 0.99. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.