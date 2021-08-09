Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $541,000 Holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in At Home Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after purchasing an additional 94,831 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HOME. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 7,823 shares of company stock valued at $288,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $36.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.