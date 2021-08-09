Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,119 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 651,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 846,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 101,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.