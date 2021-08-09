Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 22,203 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,203 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 69.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of WKHS opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $42.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.72.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

