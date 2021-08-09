Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,255 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $100.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

